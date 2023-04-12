Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rafayel steers Abahani to Fed Cup semifinal

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

A late goal by Brazilian midfielder Rafayel Augusto steered Abahani Limited to the semifinal in the Bashundhara Group Federation Cup beating Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 1-0 goal in the second quarterfinal held on Tuesday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

After the barren first half, Rafayel finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Abahani Limited in the 82nd minute of the match.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club however tried their best to stage a fight back in the match but they failed to convert any in the remaining proceeding.

Earlier, star-studded Bashundhara Kings, as the first team, confirmed their spot of semifinal beating Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 3-1 goals in the first quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting Club will play against Chittagong Abahani Limited in the third quarterfinal scheduled to be held on April 18 at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM Ziaur Rahman emerges unbeaten champion
Chamari Athapaththu credits her heroic innings to coach and Falcons team management
I hope to play with Messi next season at Barca: Lewandowski
Rafayel steers Abahani to Fed Cup semifinal
Shakib to play all matches for Mohammedan in DPL group phase
Soumya needs to make own plan to overcome bad patch: Bashar
Lintott, Shakib spin Mohammedan to fourth victory in DPL
Leicester appoint Dean Smith as manager until end of season


Latest News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
India rejects China's objections to Amit Shah's Arunachal visit
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
EgyptAir set to start regular flight operations to Dhaka on May 14
Elderly man found dead in Kushiyara River after 36hrs of drowning
Sadarghat launch terminal to see 27 lakh passengers’ pressure during Eid: Nat’l Committee
Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions
One killed, six injured as bus overturns in Savar
Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar
Most Read News
Heat wave to continue, day temperature may rise
Professor Imtiaz relieved of DU’s Center for Genocide Studies
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
Fire in Chawkbazar ceramic warehouse, 6 units working
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
US wants Bangladesh to set strong example of free, fair polls
6 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Historic Sholakia Eidgah mosque Imam dies
School boy killed as truck hit him in Dinajpur
Sand, bricks being dumped in Bangabazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft