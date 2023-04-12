Rafayel steers Abahani to Fed Cup semifinal

A late goal by Brazilian midfielder Rafayel Augusto steered Abahani Limited to the semifinal in the Bashundhara Group Federation Cup beating Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 1-0 goal in the second quarterfinal held on Tuesday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.



After the barren first half, Rafayel finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Abahani Limited in the 82nd minute of the match.



Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club however tried their best to stage a fight back in the match but they failed to convert any in the remaining proceeding.



Earlier, star-studded Bashundhara Kings, as the first team, confirmed their spot of semifinal beating Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 3-1 goals in the first quarterfinal.



Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting Club will play against Chittagong Abahani Limited in the third quarterfinal scheduled to be held on April 18 at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. BSS



