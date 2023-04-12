Video
Shakib to play all matches for Mohammedan in DPL group phase

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan will be available for all of the matches of Mohammedan in the group phase of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) despite opting out Indian Premier League (DPL), citing family reasons.

Mohammedan team management informed Shakib would not leave country for the USA to join his family very soon.
Mohammedan, however, have just two matches more to end the group phase.

On April 14, they will take on Shinepukur Cricket Club before facing off Dhaka Leopards for their last match on April 17.

"Shakib will play the rest of the matches for Mohammedan," Mohammedan's cricket committee coordinator GM Sabbir said and claimed that Shakib's arrival boosted the confidence of the team.

While announcing his decision to pull out his name from the IPL, Shakib didn't ensure if he will play the domestic matches for Mohammedan.

However after he joined the side, won four straight matches to make them strong contender. They are now currently at sixth position, keeping the hopes to move to the super league phase alive.

Before he joined the side, Mohammedan collected just one point, thanks to a washed-out game and lost four matches. BSS


