Soumya needs to make own plan to overcome bad patch: Bashar

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282
Sports Reporter

Former Bangladesh captain and one of the selectors of national team Habibul Bashar expressed frustration about Soumya Sarkar's performances and advised the left-arm hard-hitting to find out his own way of recovery.

Soumya is out of national side for more than one year. The high back lift was expected to make comeback showing his caliber in domestic events but he failed to impress. He scored 161 runs with one fifty from nine appearances in ongoing DPL, which bothers Bashar.  

"Soumya was in the national team in near past and has some good knocks, in fact, match winning performances for Bangladesh," Bashar told journalists at Fatulla Stadium on Tuesday during the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Brothers Union. "But we are not getting performances from him according to our expectation".

"He is still in our plan. If players can perform in domestic cricket, our pool becomes larger. We do believe that he has ability that's why we are little bit frustrated of course," he added.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) needs to extend help and psychological support to a player during his bad time. Bashar claimed that the board officials are providing their support to Soumya but the batter needs to work out for himself.  In this regard Bashar said, "He is in touch and is getting full mental support always. But at times players need to find out ways to save them. He has been playing for a long time and is experienced enough. He needs to way out how he'll play".

"Every batter needs to have a batting plan and he comes in the ground with his own plan. The plan includes which bowler he will target for hit and which bowler will be dealt consciously, which is the tinniest part of the boundary and the wind is blowing in which way etc. Soumya needs to set his plan and understanding own batting skill is very important. There's nothing to teach him," explained Bashar.

Another promising young gun Afif Hossain Dhrubo had been dropped from national side during home series against England as the head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is not satisfied with Afif's performances. Bashar believes that Afif is doing his job and he has a long way to go.

"Afif is doing what he was asked for. Let's see what happen in future. When a player goes out of national squad, he is expected to score sufficient runs in domestic events. So that he can make comeback with confidence. Afif has been performing at top-order and has a long way to go. I do believe that he'll serve the team for a long time," Bashar expressed his belief.


