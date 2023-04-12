

Lintott, Shakib spin Mohammedan to fourth victory in DPL



Mohammedan's English recruit Jake Lintott and star all rounder Shakib Al Hasan played a key role in defending the low total, sharing seven wickets between them.



Left-arm wrist spinner Lintott grabbed 5-37 while Shakib who scored 37 off 45, snared 2-30 to give the side a fourth straight victory.



With nine points in nine matches, Mohammedan put them in sixth position so far in the point table. Gazi Group also have nine points but based on run rate they were ahead of Mohammedan at this moment.



Being asked to bat first, Mohammedan were bowled out for 190 in 45.4 overs with Mahmudullah Riyad hitting his second successive half-century. Following his 71 in the last match, he scored team-beat 58 in this match when all other batters barring Shakib struggled a lot on Fatullah pitch.



Mahmudullah struck two fours and one six in his 68-ball-knock. Shakib made 37 while Jake Lintott contributed 28, batting at No. 9 position.



Pacer Mohor Sheikh and Aninul Islam Emon took three wickets apiece to slice Mohammedan batting line up while Rahatul Ferdous picked up two wickets.



Anisul also gave the side a good start, making 40 off 47 after opening the innings. Zahiduzzaman was the top-scorer with 41. But sans the duo, no other could put on any worthy effort as Brothers were all out for 180 in 47.1 overs.



Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shuvagata Hom and Nazmul Apul took one wicket apiece after Shakib and Lintott shared seven wickets.



Gazi Group vs City Club

Gazi Group Cricketers sealed a five-wicket win over City Club thanks to superb performance of opener Mehedi Maruf and captain Akbar Ali at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.



Fast bowler Sumon Khan scalped 4-50 as City Club were bundled out for 214 in 50 overs after being sent to bat first. Tipu Sultan and Anamul Haque snapped up two wickets apiece to complement Sumon's effort. Asif Ahmed Ratul was the top-scorer for City with 60 while Abdullah Al Mamun made 47.



Gazi Group Cricketers cantered to the victory in 47 overs, making 215-5.



Mehedi Maurd made a stubborn 66 off 119 with seven fours while Akbar Ali hit 50 off 54 with two fours and three sixes. Farhad Hossain was the another notable scorer with 48. Irfan Hossain took 2-28 for City Club.



Dhaka Leopards vs Shinepukur

Left-arm spinner Raihanuddin claimed six for 30 runs as Dhaka Leopards stunned Shinepukur Cricket Club by 76 runs for their first victory at BKSP-4 ground.



Leopards earlier lost seven matches but due to a washed-out game, they had one point. However despite the victory, they still languished at bottom table with three points. Shinepukur with four points stayed just ahead of them.



Put into bat first, Leopards piled up 222 before being all out in 50 overs, thanks to half-century from Pinak Ghosh and Sabbir Hossain. Opener Pinak made team-high 66 off 81, sending the ball across the ropes for nine times while Sabbir hit five fours and one six for his 56 off 70. Moin Khan chipped-in-with 34.



Shinepukur captain Farhad Reza bagged 3-47 while Hasan Murad took 2-26.



Raihanuddin spun the game with his own terms as his vicious bowling skittled Shinepukur out for just 146 in 38.2 overs. The left-arm spinner's bowling figure read 7.2-1-30-6. Tahjibul Islam top-scored for the side with 49 while Amite Hasan scored 34. �BSS



Mohammedan Sporting Club defended just 190 to secure a 10-run victory over Brothers Union and edged them closer to Super League spot in Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium.Mohammedan's English recruit Jake Lintott and star all rounder Shakib Al Hasan played a key role in defending the low total, sharing seven wickets between them.Left-arm wrist spinner Lintott grabbed 5-37 while Shakib who scored 37 off 45, snared 2-30 to give the side a fourth straight victory.With nine points in nine matches, Mohammedan put them in sixth position so far in the point table. Gazi Group also have nine points but based on run rate they were ahead of Mohammedan at this moment.Being asked to bat first, Mohammedan were bowled out for 190 in 45.4 overs with Mahmudullah Riyad hitting his second successive half-century. Following his 71 in the last match, he scored team-beat 58 in this match when all other batters barring Shakib struggled a lot on Fatullah pitch.Mahmudullah struck two fours and one six in his 68-ball-knock. Shakib made 37 while Jake Lintott contributed 28, batting at No. 9 position.Pacer Mohor Sheikh and Aninul Islam Emon took three wickets apiece to slice Mohammedan batting line up while Rahatul Ferdous picked up two wickets.Anisul also gave the side a good start, making 40 off 47 after opening the innings. Zahiduzzaman was the top-scorer with 41. But sans the duo, no other could put on any worthy effort as Brothers were all out for 180 in 47.1 overs.Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shuvagata Hom and Nazmul Apul took one wicket apiece after Shakib and Lintott shared seven wickets.Gazi Group vs City ClubGazi Group Cricketers sealed a five-wicket win over City Club thanks to superb performance of opener Mehedi Maruf and captain Akbar Ali at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Fast bowler Sumon Khan scalped 4-50 as City Club were bundled out for 214 in 50 overs after being sent to bat first. Tipu Sultan and Anamul Haque snapped up two wickets apiece to complement Sumon's effort. Asif Ahmed Ratul was the top-scorer for City with 60 while Abdullah Al Mamun made 47.Gazi Group Cricketers cantered to the victory in 47 overs, making 215-5.Mehedi Maurd made a stubborn 66 off 119 with seven fours while Akbar Ali hit 50 off 54 with two fours and three sixes. Farhad Hossain was the another notable scorer with 48. Irfan Hossain took 2-28 for City Club.Dhaka Leopards vs ShinepukurLeft-arm spinner Raihanuddin claimed six for 30 runs as Dhaka Leopards stunned Shinepukur Cricket Club by 76 runs for their first victory at BKSP-4 ground.Leopards earlier lost seven matches but due to a washed-out game, they had one point. However despite the victory, they still languished at bottom table with three points. Shinepukur with four points stayed just ahead of them.Put into bat first, Leopards piled up 222 before being all out in 50 overs, thanks to half-century from Pinak Ghosh and Sabbir Hossain. Opener Pinak made team-high 66 off 81, sending the ball across the ropes for nine times while Sabbir hit five fours and one six for his 56 off 70. Moin Khan chipped-in-with 34.Shinepukur captain Farhad Reza bagged 3-47 while Hasan Murad took 2-26.Raihanuddin spun the game with his own terms as his vicious bowling skittled Shinepukur out for just 146 in 38.2 overs. The left-arm spinner's bowling figure read 7.2-1-30-6. Tahjibul Islam top-scored for the side with 49 while Amite Hasan scored 34. �BSS