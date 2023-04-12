Video
DAE guidelines for farmers in hot spell

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Department of Agricultural Extension has provided guidelines to protect crops and fruit amidst the ongoing mild heatwave across the country.
According to the information provided by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping across the country. It may continue for the next 08 days (April 10 - April 18, 2023), the department said in a press release.
The DAE has suggested boro farmers to conserve 2-3 inches of water in boro paddy fields until the grain is hard in the rice sheaf to protect the paddy from heat wave damage.
The department also asked farmers to provide sufficient irrigation at the mango tree's base as well as to sprinkle the branches with water if necessary.
To save the vegetables from the heat, the department suggested that the farmers should schedule two to three irrigations within the next week depending on the type of soil.
The suggestions included mulching and irrigation to protect fruit and vegetable seedlings from heat wave damage.
A heatwave is currently sweeping the country and the temperature is likely to rise further.
The highest temperature in the country on Monday was recorded in Chuadanga, where the mercury soared to a scorching 39 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature was recorded at 19.2C in Rajshahi's Dimla.
On Sunday, the temperature in Dhaka was 37.4C, and it has already risen to 37.9C on Monday, according to a Met office bulletin.
Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.



