Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure

Stocks fell for the second day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors continued to sell their shares for cash ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr due on April 22 subject to the sighting of the crescent.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, eroded 5.06 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 6,196. DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 1.99 points or 0.14 per cent to 1,342. DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 1.58 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 2,198.

Turnover on the DSE also declined to Tk 442 crore, from Tk 469 crore turnover on Monday. Of the issues traded, 34 advanced, 78 declined, and 183 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies by transaction are- Amra Net, Olympic Ind., Apex Footwear, Eastern Housing, Gemini Sea Food, Genex Infosys, Sea Pearl Beach Resort, ADN Telecom, Beach Hatchery and BSC.

Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Prime Life Ins., Pragati Life Ins., Midland Bank, Bengal Windsor, Meghna Life Ins., Rupali Life Ins., Eastern Housing, Fareast Life Ins., Sunlife Ins. and Amara Network.

The top 10 companies in decline are:- Al-Hajtex, Legacy Footwear, Orion Infusion, Gemini Sea Food, Samata Leather, Munnu Agro, BD Autocars, Rahim Textiles, Standard Ceramics and Apex Foods.

At CSE, the overall price index CASPI decreased by 18 points. 22 of the 131 firms that traded in the market rose. On the contrary, the price of 46 decreased and the price of 63 remained unchanged. Tk 6.8 crore was transacted.



