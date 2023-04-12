BD seeks Japanese investment in joint economic dialogue

Bangladesh has invited Japan to invest, especially in Maheshkhali Economic Zone, assuring them of providing all kinds of cooperation from the government.

The invitation was made at the 5th Japan-Bangladesh public-private joint economic dialogue held online, said a press release of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah led the Bangladesh delegation, while HIRAI Hirohide, Vice-Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) led the Japan delegation.

Japan, by turn, was the host country for this economic dialogue, but considering the current global economic condition the dialogue was held online.

Both sides discussed future plan in expanding Japanese investments in Bangladesh and expressed satisfaction on progress made in activities in the Special Economic Zone in Araihazar Upazila of Narayanganj based on G2G (government to government) model.

The Japanese side made comments on the existing Japanese investment in Bangladesh as well as on the future plan of investment and cooperation in different sectors of Bangladesh on priority basis.

At the same time, they briefed on different measures to be taken by Bangladesh to expand Japanese investment.

Bangladesh assured Japan that it will provide all kinds of cooperation from the government's side to attract and expand Japanese investment here and has informed Japan about the progress in areas that were previously highlighted by Japanese investors.

Japan has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the programs implemented in Bangladesh and has expressed hope that this progress will continue in the future without interruption.

The meeting said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan in 2014 marked the beginning of a new horizon of economic relations between the two countries.

In continuation of such development, decision was made to hold Japan-Bangladesh public-private economic dialogue in order to enhance the economic relationships between the two countries.

National Board of Revenue Chairman, Senior Secretaries and Secretaries of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Power Division, Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Prime Minister's Office, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) took part in the dialogue.

Besides, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA), Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan and Director Generals of Prime Minister's Office also joined the dialogue.

From the private sector, representative of FBCCI, BGMEA and JBCCI were present.

IWAMA Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, KOKUBU Fumiya, Chairman of Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial and Economic Co-operation, representatives of Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industries, were among others present in the dialogue.

In the dialogue, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Director General (Executive Cell and Private EPZ), Prime Minister's Office pointed out the policy support and the incentives provided form the government in Agribusiness and Logistics sector respectively.

Dr FH Ansarey, President, Agribusiness Division of ACI Limited and Dr M Masrur Reaz, Chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange Bangladesh presented on immense opportunities of Japanese investment in Agribusiness and Logistics sector of Bangladesh respectively.

Both parties concluded 5th Japan-Bangladesh public-private dialogue expressing hope that through the upcoming visit of Prime Minister of Bangladesh to Japan the economic relations between the countries will reach a new height.

