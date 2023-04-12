Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fertilizer prices for all grades go up by Tk 5 per kg

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

The government has raised prices of four types of fertilizers - urea, DAP, TSP, and MOP - by Tk 5 per kg. The price hike was announced in two separate notices by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture on Monday.
The price of fertilizer was revised in line with the ongoing global economic situation and the rise in international market to keep imports of fertilizer at a reasonable level and ensure their best use, the notices said.
The new fertilizer rates will take effect from Apr 10, the notices said.
The revised price per kg of urea is now Tk 25 at the dealer level and Tk 27 at farmers level, DAP is Tk 19 at the dealer level and Tk 21 at farmers level, TSP is Tk 25 at the dealer level and Tk 27 at farmers level, and MOP is Tk 18 at the dealer level and Tk 20 at farmer level.
The current price of urea fertiliser is Tk 48 per kg in the world market, while that of DAP is TK 70, TSP is Tk 50 and MOP is Tk 60, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. This means, even after the Tk 5 price hike, the government is paying a subsidy of Tk 21 per kg of urea, Tk 49 for DAP, Tk 23 for TSP, and Tk 40 for MOP used by farmers.
The price of fertilizer in the world market has increased three or fourfolds over the past three years. As a result, the government subsidy on fertiliser in the country has also nearly quadrupled. In 2020-21 fiscal year, the government spent Tk 74.2 billion on fertiliser. In 2022-23, it spent about Tk 460 billion.    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DAE guidelines for farmers in hot spell
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure
41 women get smart women entrepreneurship grants
BD seeks Japanese investment in joint economic dialogue
Fertilizer prices for all grades go up by Tk 5 per kg
ECNEC approves 11 projects involving Tk 13655.98cr
China to require ‘security assessment’ for new AI products
ShareTrip brings joy of Eid to poor kids


Latest News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
India rejects China's objections to Amit Shah's Arunachal visit
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
EgyptAir set to start regular flight operations to Dhaka on May 14
Elderly man found dead in Kushiyara River after 36hrs of drowning
Sadarghat launch terminal to see 27 lakh passengers’ pressure during Eid: Nat’l Committee
Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions
One killed, six injured as bus overturns in Savar
Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar
Most Read News
Heat wave to continue, day temperature may rise
Professor Imtiaz relieved of DU’s Center for Genocide Studies
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
Fire in Chawkbazar ceramic warehouse, 6 units working
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
US wants Bangladesh to set strong example of free, fair polls
6 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Historic Sholakia Eidgah mosque Imam dies
School boy killed as truck hit him in Dinajpur
Sand, bricks being dumped in Bangabazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft