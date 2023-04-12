Fertilizer prices for all grades go up by Tk 5 per kg

The government has raised prices of four types of fertilizers - urea, DAP, TSP, and MOP - by Tk 5 per kg. The price hike was announced in two separate notices by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture on Monday.

The price of fertilizer was revised in line with the ongoing global economic situation and the rise in international market to keep imports of fertilizer at a reasonable level and ensure their best use, the notices said.

The new fertilizer rates will take effect from Apr 10, the notices said.

The revised price per kg of urea is now Tk 25 at the dealer level and Tk 27 at farmers level, DAP is Tk 19 at the dealer level and Tk 21 at farmers level, TSP is Tk 25 at the dealer level and Tk 27 at farmers level, and MOP is Tk 18 at the dealer level and Tk 20 at farmer level.

The current price of urea fertiliser is Tk 48 per kg in the world market, while that of DAP is TK 70, TSP is Tk 50 and MOP is Tk 60, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. This means, even after the Tk 5 price hike, the government is paying a subsidy of Tk 21 per kg of urea, Tk 49 for DAP, Tk 23 for TSP, and Tk 40 for MOP used by farmers.

The price of fertilizer in the world market has increased three or fourfolds over the past three years. As a result, the government subsidy on fertiliser in the country has also nearly quadrupled. In 2020-21 fiscal year, the government spent Tk 74.2 billion on fertiliser. In 2022-23, it spent about Tk 460 billion. bdnews24.com

