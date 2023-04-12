Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 1:01 AM  Count : 311
Observer Online Sports Desk

IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets

IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets


Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match in New Delhi on Tuesday, reports PTI.

MI chased down the target of 173 in the last ball with captain Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 65 from 45 balls. Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan chipped in with 41 and 31 respectively.

Earlier, Axar Patel struck 54 off just 25 balls to help DC post 172 all out after being invited to bat.

Patel’s knock was studded with four boundaries and five sixes. Captain David Warner chipped in with 51.

Piyush Chawla was the most successful bowler for MI with figures of 3/22 while Jason Behrendorff took wickets.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 172 all out in 19.4 overs (David Warner 51, Axar Patel 54; Piyush Chawla 3/22, Jason Behrendorff 3/23).
Mumbai Indians: 173 for 4 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 65, Tilak Varma 41; Mukesh Kumar 2/30).

END/SZA



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
Benzema 'hits the switch' with Madrid raring for Chelsea clash
Tigers to set a short camp in Sylhet for Ireland series
Arsenal show Premier League title strain under Anfield spotlight
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets
Bangladesh call-up uncapped Mrittujnjoy for Ireland ODIs
Messi and Ramos give PSG win to ease pressure on coach Galtier


Latest News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
India rejects China's objections to Amit Shah's Arunachal visit
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
EgyptAir set to start regular flight operations to Dhaka on May 14
Elderly man found dead in Kushiyara River after 36hrs of drowning
Sadarghat launch terminal to see 27 lakh passengers’ pressure during Eid: Nat’l Committee
Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions
One killed, six injured as bus overturns in Savar
Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar
Most Read News
Heat wave to continue, day temperature may rise
Professor Imtiaz relieved of DU’s Center for Genocide Studies
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
Fire in Chawkbazar ceramic warehouse, 6 units working
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
US wants Bangladesh to set strong example of free, fair polls
6 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Historic Sholakia Eidgah mosque Imam dies
School boy killed as truck hit him in Dinajpur
Sand, bricks being dumped in Bangabazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft