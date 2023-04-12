Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

India rejects China's objections to Amit Shah's Arunachal visit

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:55 AM  Count : 242
Observer Online Desk

India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects a Border Outpost of the ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh on April 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects a Border Outpost of the ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh on April 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI


India has rejected comments by China over Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying such objections do not change the ground reality. China had firmly opposed Mr Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, claiming his visit to the area was a violation of Beijing's territorial sovereignty, reports NDTV.

"We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese official spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality," he said.

The Foreign Ministry's statement echoed what the Home Minister said at the launch of a village welfare programme in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, some 11 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and 40 km from the India, China and Myanmar tri-junction.

"Gone are those days when people could encroach into our land. Now, they cannot even take a pin's tip worth of our land," Shah said.

Last week, China "renamed" some places in Arunachal Pradesh that it claims as part of its territory.

"Zangnan is China's territory," Chinese spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to a question on the visit by Shah. "The Indian official's visit to Zangnan violates China's territorial sovereignty, and is not conducive to the peace and tranquillity of the border situation," Wenbin said.

India has always maintained that Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable part of the country, and China giving its own inventive names will not change the ground reality.

END/SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
India rejects China's objections to Amit Shah's Arunachal visit
Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar
UN chief Guterres on visit to Somalia
5 killed in US's Louisville bank shooting
4 killed in shooting at downtown Kentucky building, say police
Israeli forces kill one Palestinian in West Bank raid
Pope at Easter: Pray for Ukrainian, Russian people, refugees


Latest News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
India rejects China's objections to Amit Shah's Arunachal visit
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
EgyptAir set to start regular flight operations to Dhaka on May 14
Elderly man found dead in Kushiyara River after 36hrs of drowning
Sadarghat launch terminal to see 27 lakh passengers’ pressure during Eid: Nat’l Committee
Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions
One killed, six injured as bus overturns in Savar
Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar
Most Read News
Heat wave to continue, day temperature may rise
Professor Imtiaz relieved of DU’s Center for Genocide Studies
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
Fire in Chawkbazar ceramic warehouse, 6 units working
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
US wants Bangladesh to set strong example of free, fair polls
6 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Historic Sholakia Eidgah mosque Imam dies
School boy killed as truck hit him in Dinajpur
Sand, bricks being dumped in Bangabazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft