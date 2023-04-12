Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China to require ‘security assessment’ for new AI products

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

BEIJING, April 11: New AI products developed in China will have to undergo a security assessment before being released and must reflect "core socialist values", a sweeping new draft law by the country's internet regulator showed Tuesday.

The fresh regulations come as a flurry of Chinese companies rush to develop artificial intelligence services that can mimic human speech since San Francisco-based OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November, sparking a gold rush in the market.

Rapid advancements in AI have stoked global alarm over the technology's potential for disinformation and misuse, with deepfake images and people shown mouthing things they never said.

"Before providing services to the public that use generative AI products, a security assessment shall be applied for through national internet regulatory departments," the draft law, released by the Cyberspace Administration of China, reads.

The draft law -- dubbed "Administrative Measures for Generative Artificial Intelligence Services" -- aims to ensure "the healthy development and standardised application of generative AI technology", it read.

AI-generated content, it continued, needs to "reflect core socialist values, and must not contain content on subversion of state power".

It must also not contain, among other things, "terrorist or extremist propaganda", "ethnic hatred" or "other content that may disrupt economic and social order."

The Cyberspace Administration of China said it was seeking public input on the contents of the new regulations, which under Beijing's highly centralised political system are almost certain to become law.

"The new CAC draft document is one of the strictest measures for generative AI so far," Andy Chun, adjunct professor at City University of Hong Kong, told AFP.

Companies submitting security assessments will need to "be very careful to ensure each data source used for AI learning must be within guidelines, accurate, unbiased, and not infringe on IP rights of others," he said.

"Ensuring accuracy is hard. No generative AI system to date can do that," said Chun.

The regulatory crackdown comes as China's tech giants ramp up their efforts in the closely-watched sector.

Alibaba's cloud computing unit on Tuesday unveiled its own product called Tongyi Qianwen, which is expected to be rolled out across the tech giant's office workplace communications software and household appliances.

CEO Daniel Zhang said in a statement that the software came in a "technological watershed moment driven by generative AI and cloud computing".

And Baidu -- which operates the country's leading search engine -- released its own "Ernie Bot" AI chat product last month.
But investors were unimpressed by the bot's display of linguistic and maths skills at an unveiling, sending shares falling by as much as 10 percent.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DAE guidelines for farmers in hot spell
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure
41 women get smart women entrepreneurship grants
BD seeks Japanese investment in joint economic dialogue
Fertilizer prices for all grades go up by Tk 5 per kg
ECNEC approves 11 projects involving Tk 13655.98cr
China to require ‘security assessment’ for new AI products
ShareTrip brings joy of Eid to poor kids


Latest News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
India rejects China's objections to Amit Shah's Arunachal visit
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
EgyptAir set to start regular flight operations to Dhaka on May 14
Elderly man found dead in Kushiyara River after 36hrs of drowning
Sadarghat launch terminal to see 27 lakh passengers’ pressure during Eid: Nat’l Committee
Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions
One killed, six injured as bus overturns in Savar
Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar
Most Read News
Heat wave to continue, day temperature may rise
Professor Imtiaz relieved of DU’s Center for Genocide Studies
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
Fire in Chawkbazar ceramic warehouse, 6 units working
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
US wants Bangladesh to set strong example of free, fair polls
6 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Historic Sholakia Eidgah mosque Imam dies
School boy killed as truck hit him in Dinajpur
Sand, bricks being dumped in Bangabazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft