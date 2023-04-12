Video
ShareTrip brings joy of Eid to poor kids

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

ShareTrip, a leading travel-tech company, is bringing joy of Eid to underprivileged kids with their new campaign "Share karun Eider Khushi." The campaign aims to spread happiness by providing Eid clothing and food to underprivileged kids in Bangladesh for the holy festival.

This campaign collaborates with Youth's Voice, a non-profit organisation in Bangladesh. They have been empowering the younger generation to lead meaningful change for the last 12 years, says a press release.

The true essence of Ramadan lies in helping those in need, and this campaign allows ShareTrip users to contribute towards a meaningful cause. The campaign aims to spread the joy of Eid beyond the users own families by sharing it with underprivileged kids in Bangladesh. ShareTrip will also pay for medical check up and iftar for the underprivileged kids from the proceeds of this campaign with the help of Youth's Voice.

"Ramadan is a time of giving and sharing, and in that spirit we wanted to help those who are less fortunate with our users. We believe that everyone deserves to experience the joy of Eid, and this campaign allows us to do our part in spreading happiness and positivity. We hope that this small gesture will bring a smile to the faces of underprivileged kids and make their Eid a little more special," said Sadia Haque, CEO and co-founder of ShareTrip.

A representative from Youth's Voice said, "One in five kids in the country does not have access to basic necessities. Our small attempt is to make a difference in their lives by ensuring they are not short of happiness during Eid."

The campaign will run until the end of Ramadan. ShareTrip invites everyone to join them in this initiative to spread joy and positively impact the lives of underprivileged kids in Bangladesh.  Together, we can make Eid a special and memorable time for all.


