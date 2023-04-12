Video
Parveen Mahmud joins MIDAS Financing as a Director

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Parveen Mahmud has joined MIDAS Financing Ltd as a Director. MIDAS nominated Parveen Mahmud as the Director at its 350th Board Meeting held recently, says a press release.

Mahmud is the Chairperson, Trustee Board, RDRS Bangladesh.
 
She is the first woman President among professional and 39th president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICB) in 2011.

She was the first female board member and the first female President among professional bodies of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) till now. She was the Founding Chairperson of CA Female Forum- Women in Leadership Committee, ICAB in 2017 and was the founding Vice Chairperson of the Women in Leadership Committee of SAFA till 2019.

Mahmud started her career with BRAC and later served Brac International Board and Chaired Audit and Risk Committee since 2011- 2022.

She was Partner, ACNABIN & Co., Chartered Accountants, and was the Founding Managing Director of the Grameen Telecom Trust.
 
She sits in numerous Boards including Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Bishsho Shahitto Kendro (BSK), Manusher Jonnyo Foundation (MJF), PKSF, Ghashful, Friendship, Her Story Foundation, Chol Pori, Moner Bondhu, Heroes for All, Cider International School, Chittagong.

She is the Independent Director of Marico Bangladesh, Apex Footwear Ltd. and Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd.

She was the Chairperson, Shasha Denims Ltd., UCEP - Bangladesh, MIDAS, Acid Survivor's Foundation.

Mahmud served as a member of the National Advisory Panel for SME Development of Bangladesh, and was a Founding Board Member of SME Foundation and founding Convener, SME Women's Forum. Ms. Mahmud was a Working Group Member of the Consultative Group on Social Indicators of UNCTAD/ISAR.

She is a Melvin Jones Fellow. She was the President, Lions Club of Chittagong Parijat Elite, Lions Clubs International, District 315- B4, Bangladesh and now serving as District Cabinet Treasurer 2022-2023.

She has received few accolades for her services and contribution to the society including the Outstanding Woman- Chittagong Digest Award in 2020, Ananyanna Top Ten Women- 2018 Award in 2019, Joya Alokit Nari- 2018 Award from RTV, Begum Rokeya Shining Personality Award 2006 from Narikantha Foundation for women's empowerment.


