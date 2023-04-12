ONE Bank signs deal with NS Island Resort

Recently ONE Bank Ltd signed an Agreement with NS Island Resort.



Khadizatul Nisha, Executive Director of NS Island Resort and Md. Kamruzzaman, Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited, signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.



Under this Agreement, OBL Debit, Credit and Prepaid Card holders with their dependents will get up to 50 per cent discount on Picnic / Tour Package, 10 per cent discount on all Food items, 50 per cent discount on Boating published rate and 50 per cent discount on Tent or Fire Camp rent/rate. High officials of both the organizations were also present in this occasion.



