Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Swiss pharma exports to Russia soar despite sanctions

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

GENEVA, April 11: Swiss exports to Russia have dropped only slightly despite the sanctions imposed by Bern, with pharmaceutical exports soaring to record levels, a report said Sunday.

Switzerland has matched the 10 rounds of ever-tightening sanctions imposed by the European Union since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Though Swiss trade with Russia has come to a standstill in many key sectors, notably machines and watches, pharmaceutical  exports are at a record high, the Neue Zurcher Zeitung am Sonntag newspaper said after analysing figures from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security.

Medicines are considered humanitarian goods and are exempt from sanctions.

Switzerland exported goods worth 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) to Russia between March 2022 and February 2023.
That is down from the 3.5 billion Swiss francs in the preceding 12 months, but exports have only exceeded 2.9 billion francs three times in recent years, the NZZ am Sonntag said.

"Given the long list of goods that can no longer be shipped to the warring country, the impact seems soberingly small," the weekly said.

Pharmaceutical exports have spiked by about 40 percent, from around 1.4 billion Swiss francs to around two billion francs since the invasion -- and now account for about a third of all Swiss exports to Russia.

Switzerland is home to many large pharmaceutical companies including Novartis and Roche.

The NZZ am Sonntag quoted Novartis as saying: "Sales in Russia were driven by a number of factors, including the influx of patients who had delayed medical treatment due to the pandemic."

"One factor was the stockpiling by patients and hospitals in anticipation of possible bottlenecks," the company added, regarding the war.

Despite honouring EU sanctions on Russia, landlocked Switzerland's long-standing military position is one of well-armed, strict neutrality.

But the issue has been hotly debated since full-scale warfare returned to Europe.

Despite pressure from Kyiv and its allies, Switzerland has so far refused to allow countries that hold Swiss-made weaponry to re-export it to Ukraine.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DAE guidelines for farmers in hot spell
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure
41 women get smart women entrepreneurship grants
BD seeks Japanese investment in joint economic dialogue
Fertilizer prices for all grades go up by Tk 5 per kg
ECNEC approves 11 projects involving Tk 13655.98cr
China to require ‘security assessment’ for new AI products
ShareTrip brings joy of Eid to poor kids


Latest News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
India rejects China's objections to Amit Shah's Arunachal visit
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
EgyptAir set to start regular flight operations to Dhaka on May 14
Elderly man found dead in Kushiyara River after 36hrs of drowning
Sadarghat launch terminal to see 27 lakh passengers’ pressure during Eid: Nat’l Committee
Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions
One killed, six injured as bus overturns in Savar
Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar
Most Read News
Heat wave to continue, day temperature may rise
Professor Imtiaz relieved of DU’s Center for Genocide Studies
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
Fire in Chawkbazar ceramic warehouse, 6 units working
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
US wants Bangladesh to set strong example of free, fair polls
6 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Historic Sholakia Eidgah mosque Imam dies
School boy killed as truck hit him in Dinajpur
Sand, bricks being dumped in Bangabazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft