Ali Hossain wins Huawei Quiz campaign

Md. Ali Hossain, hailing from Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj, came out victorious as the sole winner of Digital Bangladesh Mela '23 Quiz campaign arranged on Huawei Bangladesh Facebook page. He has been awarded a GT3 Classic Smart Watch.



Huawei has recently announced Ali Hossain as the winner of Digital Bangladesh Mela '23 Quiz campaign that was arranged on Huawei Bangladesh Facebook page.



Ali Hossain was the only one winner who answered all the ten questions correctly among numbers of contestants from all over the country, says a press release.



The quiz campaign was organized in January of this year with an announcement that whoever answered all the questions correctly following the guidelines would be selected as the winner.



The competition got more than 11 thousand responses against 10 quizzes.



About this quiz arrangement, Tanvir Ahmed, Head of Media, Huawei South Asia, says, "It is great to see a large number of people are following our page, engaging to different contents. Besides, the significant participation in the quiz competition has also made us enthralled. Our appreciation to the winner."



In Digital Bangladesh Mela 2023, Huawei showcased advanced technologies like Cloud computing, 5.5G technology, Digital Power, Smart port and smart mining.



