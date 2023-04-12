Video
BGMEA donates part of Iftar fund to an old-age home

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has decided to donate the money budgeted for an iftar programme for its members to an old-age home and other social organisations which take care of the underprivileged and destitute people.

Earlier, the BGMEA cancelled its scheduled iftar programme following the devastating Bangabazar fire.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan Sunday paid a visit to an old-age home, Apon Bhubon, where he spent time with its residents.
During the visit, he made a financial contribution to Apon Bhubon for the well-being of the senior citizens and presented them with clothes, food and other gifts.

Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin and Director of Giant Group Sharmeen Hassan Tithi were also present.    UNB


