Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Cuba announces surprise reversal of US dollar deposit ban

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

HAVANA, April 11: Cuba's government on Monday announced a surprise lifting of its ban on US dollar deposits in banks, reversing a policy which had been in place across the communist island nation since June 2021.

"From this moment on, financial and banking institutions will accept cash deposits of US dollars in bank accounts," said a Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) resolution published Monday in the country's Official Gazette.

The Cuban government had announced the ban almost two years ago, saying at the time that the move was due to continuing difficulties caused by the ongoing US embargo.

The policy reversal comes as the island faces its worst economic crisis in three decades, with mounting shortages of food, medicines and fuel worsening in recent weeks.

However it is also seeing its vital tourism industry pick up following a collapse during the pandemic, which the government cited as one of the reasons for the move on Monday.

Cuba has been subject to broad US sanctions since 1962, hindering its government's ability to transact in dollars.
After a relative easing under the presidency of Barack Obama, sanctions were ramped up during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House. During his administration's final days in office in January 2021, the United States added Cuba back to its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

That designation occurred the same month that Cuba's government moved to end its parallel currencies, phasing out a convertible peso that was pegged to the dollar, leaving only the regular, weaker peso, or CUP.

Since then, the currency has fallen from 24 to an official rate of 120 to the dollar. On the black market, the rate is 185.
Trump's successor Joe Biden has kept up the prior administration's restrictions on Cuba, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken in March said the United States had no plans to lift the state sponsor of terrorism designation.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DAE guidelines for farmers in hot spell
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure
41 women get smart women entrepreneurship grants
BD seeks Japanese investment in joint economic dialogue
Fertilizer prices for all grades go up by Tk 5 per kg
ECNEC approves 11 projects involving Tk 13655.98cr
China to require ‘security assessment’ for new AI products
ShareTrip brings joy of Eid to poor kids


Latest News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
India rejects China's objections to Amit Shah's Arunachal visit
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
EgyptAir set to start regular flight operations to Dhaka on May 14
Elderly man found dead in Kushiyara River after 36hrs of drowning
Sadarghat launch terminal to see 27 lakh passengers’ pressure during Eid: Nat’l Committee
Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions
One killed, six injured as bus overturns in Savar
Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar
Most Read News
Heat wave to continue, day temperature may rise
Professor Imtiaz relieved of DU’s Center for Genocide Studies
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
Fire in Chawkbazar ceramic warehouse, 6 units working
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
US wants Bangladesh to set strong example of free, fair polls
6 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Historic Sholakia Eidgah mosque Imam dies
School boy killed as truck hit him in Dinajpur
Sand, bricks being dumped in Bangabazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft