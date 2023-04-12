Video
Right to Protein celebrates Soy Month in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

The dedicated protein education initiative, 'Right To Protein', is celebrating 'Soy Month' in April. With the focus on highlighting the role soybeans play in increasing sustainable food systems and protein-rich diets, the initiative is inviting all stakeholders to join in increasing awareness and understanding about the benefits of soy, soy-based foods, and soy-fed animal sources of protein such as poultry and aqua, says a press release.

Protein deficiency is a significant health issue in Bangladesh with consequences for development and health. The prevalence of protein-energy malnutrition (PEM) in Bangladesh is around 17%, higher than the global average of 13%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Soy-based food sources address this issue by providing a high-quality, plant-based protein source for consumption. The key to improving the protein status of the population and achieving nutrition security is to promote food innovation and mass education. Soybeans are a versatile and nutrient-dense legume, with a range of health benefits. Soy foods are the only plant-based source of protein containing all nine essential amino acids, making them an ideal option for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Celebrating Soy Month in April 2023 will encourage research and development of soybeans and create more opportunities for farmers in Bangladesh. This will help create a more sustainable, equitable, and healthy food system; therefore, the industry should join this initiative.

Soy has the potential to help citizens meet their protein requirements and to achieve nutrition security. For instance, soybean oil is considered healthier than many other affordable vegetable oils, while soy foods provide rich plant-based protein with all nine essential amino acids. The soy feed also makes animal protein sources richer in their protein content.

The Soy Month in April will further educate everyone - men, women, and children of all ages about the benefits of soy in its many forms, dispel myths, and highlight its potential for improving protein consumption and nutrition in diets. Soy Month also aims to promote the role of soy in sustainable agriculture and food production and encourage greater consumption of these nutritious foods and promote sustainable agricultural practices that benefit both farmers and consumers.
As we strive towards creating a more sustainable, equitable, and healthy food system for all, initiatives like Soy Month can make a significant contribution to the cause.



