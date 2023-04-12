Video
latest
Home Business

BGMEA helping poor people with iftar during Ramadan

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has come forward with financial donation to help destitute and underprivileged people with iftar in the holy month of Ramadan.

BGMEA donated a part of the money budgeted for an Iftar program for its members to the Mastul Foundation to distribute iftar items among 25 thousand destitute people.

Earlier, the BGMEA cancelled its scheduled iftar program expressing deep shock at the fire incident which occurred in Bangabazar recently and decided to contribute the amount to social organizations that work for the destitute people of society.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over a cheque of donation to Founder and Executive Director of Mastul Foundation Kazi Reaz Rahman at a programme held at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on Monday.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali was also present at the the cheque handover ceremony.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, the Mastul Foundation has been supporting providing food items to low-income families.
The Mastul Foundation has decided to support 50,000 needy families with food items this Ramadan, and the BGMEA has joined them in this initiative.

"As we observe the holy month of Ramadan through fasting, prayers and self-reflection, we should also remember those who are in need of our support to survive. Helping the destitute people is one the greatest lessons of the holy month," said Faruque Hassan.

"So, I urge all people who have the ability to help others to come forward and lend their support to the people in need," he added.

Executive Director of Mastul Foundation Kazi Reaz Rahman expressed thanks to BGMEA for the donation, saying it would help poor people to have foods during the holy month of Ramadan.

It would also encourage Mastul Foundation to carry out their welfare initiatives for the poor people in the coming days.    UNB


