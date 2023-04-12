Govt acknowledges Kutubuddin as CIP

Leading businessman Kutubuddin Ahmed has been acknowledged by the Government of Bangladesh as one of the Commercially Important Persons (CIP) in the large-scale industries (manufacturing) category for 2021.



Founder of two of the largest conglomerates of the country, Envoy Legacy and Sheltech Group, Kutubuddin is a prominent figure in the Bangladeshi manufacturing industry, and his unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has significantly impacted the sector, earning him the prestigious CIP status since 1991.



Under his leadership both the conglomerates are successfully operating for the past 37 years with an impeccable market goodwill. Kutubuddin Ahmed, is respected among global business community for his visionary leadership and strong principle, says a press release As a result he was elected the President of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA) and later the President of Metropolitan Chambers of Commerce Industries (MCCI), Dhaka. BGMEA & MCCI are the two most influential trade bodies in Bangladesh.



A Mechanical Engineer by profession, Kutubuddin graduated from Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET) and started business in 1984.



From a very humble beginning with a single garment factory, the dreams of Envoy Legacy slowly came into reality and became the thriving business we witness today.



Growing up in a loving family, Kutubuddin understood every person's "Dream of Owning His Own Home". With a vow to fulfil that, Kutubuddin along with few partners started a Real Estate Company in the name of SHELTECH. And now after 35 years, SHELTECH is respected as the pioneer of country's Real Estate Market and flourished into other sectors such as Ceramic Tiles manufacturing, SPC Pole manufacturing, Abrasive paper manufacturing, Stock Brokerage, GSA for couple of International Airlines, National & International Trading, Consultancy & Town planning, Hotel chain and Meat processing industry.



Recognizing his contribution to country's business development, Kutubuddin was awarded 'The Business Person of the Year 2016' at Daily Star-DHL Business Awards. The government of Spain awarded Kutubuddin with "Knight Officer of Spanish Royal Order of Merit", the highest recognition for contributing in business development.



Kutubuddin Ahmed is a strong advocate of sustainable development. Under his forefront leadership, Envoy Textiles re-engineered itself as environment friendly manufacturing process, and achieved World's First LEED Platinum Certification from US Green Building Council (USBC) as a denim producing Textile Mill.



In parallel to his accolades in business, Kutubuddin is a life-long patron of Sports and culture. During his tenure as the General Secretary of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), he contributed in various sports development initiatives.

