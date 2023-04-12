Bangladesh Carnival holds 3-day Eid fair

Ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, a three-day Eid Exhibition 2023 organized by Bangladesh Carnival was held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital from April 6 to 8.



The one-of-a-kind exhibition highlighted cultural activities, fashion shows, and raffle draws held to highlight the varied cultures and traditions of Bangladesh, says a press release.



Rubaba Dowla, Country Managing Director at Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan inaugurated the exhibition organized by Bangladesh Carnival.



Rubaiyat Audity, Founder Member of Bangladesh Carnival said that this exhibition has a considerable impact on consumers' decisions to purchase clothing created by domestic manufacturers.



Indigenous goods, artwork, culture, and legacy all were displayed under one roof in this location. Traditional attire, jewelry, food, presents, and house furnishings were all included in the assortment of Eid-related goods on show.



Eid Exhibition 2023 has title sponsor Diamond World, transaction partner Nagad, airline partner US Bangla, beverage partner Fresh and Solasta and Artisan as sponsors.



