Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:41 AM
Home Business

BSC set to spread shipping business worldwide

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is set to go for big seaborne cargo-transportation business worldwide by launching feeder service, short-sea service, and even a mainline-vessel service.

With this in view the BSC last week signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a recently formed company, namely, 'Marine House-the Relief Group (MRG)', owned by a legal firm and a consultancy house jointly, which never worked to carry out such a big task.

Under the accord, MRG will help BSC start up shipping business as an NVOCC (non-vessel operating cargo carrier) or box operator, and mainline operator or vessel-operating cargo carrier.

Under the flagship venture it will launch feeder service, short-sea shipping, conventional liner service, project and heavy lift carrier, inter-modal door-to-door combined transport-service provider, off- dock and container-freight station, sea-and air-cargo forwarding and handling agencies, and logistics services, among others.

The MRG owners will create new and grab existing opportunities of BSC operation within the purview of the MoU, find out an innovative implementable approach to doing shipping business in the regional and international routes of waterways, and will provide ways and means for expansion of operations of liner services.

Also, the company will find out merchandise goods in bulk in an uninterrupted supply chain to feed the ships in BSC fleet operating in and connecting different trade zones to and from Bangladesh, and also between third countries.

The facilitator is also promise-bound to make arrangement of interagency interfacing relating to the sourcing of ships, containers, and arrangement for berthing those in different ports and terminals.

Working out mode and methodologies with an aim to ensure efficient, safe, reliable and competitive operation of shipping business is also under purview of the MoU.

Before the inking of this deal between BSC and MRG, the ministry of shipping had held a number of meetings, with its top bosses in the chair. Flying 'Shipping Business: Beyond Boundary to Earn and Save Foreign Currency' as the banner-head, the discussions were focussed mainly on BSC's business expansion alongside two other organisations under the ministry -- Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).


