StanChart wins Digital Bank of the Year award

Standard Chartered (StanChart) was recently recognised for having Bangladesh's "Best Mobile Banking Application" and as being the nation's "Digital Bank of the Year" at The Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2023.



In addition to these accolades, the Bank also won in the "Best Digital Upgrade" category, says a press release.



In recent months, StanChart has completed the transmission of the country's first ever fully paperless and digital cross-border Letter of Credit (LC) along with the first ever automated over-the-weekend loan disbursement. These significant steps forward have helped clients to enjoy greater transparency, convenience, and efficiency.



In addition to these milestones, the Bank has also played an active role in making it possible for businesses across Bangladesh to streamline their operations by designing automated cash management solutions.



The Bank's SC Mobile Application and iBanking platform received the award for "Best Mobile Banking Application." The online portals are easy to access and house a wide range of features. The Bank's innovative and secure Digital Trade Counter (DTC) was recognised as the "Best Digital Upgrade."



The offering enables clients to manage, track, and stay up to date on all matters pertaining to the trade application process. The DTC is designed to suit the needs of individuals in living in post-pandemic world.



Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StanChart Bangladesh, said, "Innovation in the digital space enables us to bring newer and more elevated experiences to our clients and customers. The Bank's SC Mobile Application, iBanking platform, and Digital Trade Counter make banking faster, safer, and more efficient. These paperless digital solutions are available round-the-clock - making the finance space more sustainable and accessible. The Bank's other initiatives have also helped to usher in a new era of future-fitness - with the ability to drawdown loans on the weekend, apply for LCs online, and manage cash in new ways. I would like to thank our clients, regulators, and other stakeholders for supporting us in our journey to provide best-in-class digital experiences."



The Asset Triple A Digital Awards recognises financial institutions and technology firms that have excelled in innovation and developing a unique digital experience for customers across the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. The award programme celebrates industry players who have driven digitalisation to new frontiers in increasingly tough and complex markets.



