EgyptAir to launch new direct flight to Dhaka



Egypt's national carrier, EgyptAir, is set to operate a new air route between Cairo and Bangladesh's Dhaka as of May 14th, Civil Aviation Ministry of Egypt announced on Monday.



The move comes as part of EgyptAir's plan to expand its airline network and open new horizons around the world, Egypt's leading financial news portal Arab Finance reported.



Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Abbas said that operating a new route between Cairo and Dhaka helps push the movement of trade and economic exchange for both sides.



President of EgyptAir Ihab Tahtawi said that the new route will see two flights per week, using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which includes 309 seats equipped with personal screens, of which 30 business class seats, and 279 economy class seats.



Tahtawi added that EgyptAir will offer a 50% discount on Cairo-Dhaka flights. It is worth noting that the procedures for issuing a Bangladesh visa take a maximum of 48 hours, according to the statement.

