Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Bangladesh Bank has revolutionised digitalisation of financial sector’

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman said the central bank is doing a tremendous job in digitalising the the country's financial sector.

As a result, transaction of around Tk 3000 crore is being done daily by mobile financial services (MFS) and people of all income groups, in both rural and urban areas, are able to use digital services, he said.

Dr Atiur said this while speaking at a seminar as chief guest on Tuesday. The seminar, held at a Dhaka hotel, was on 'Transformation of the Paper Money to Digital: Taking from and Making of Central Bank Digital Currency', organised by Scholars Bangladesh, a society of non-resident Bangladeshis.

The former Bangladesh Bank governor focused on development of interoperable facility among mobile financial services and banks which will accelerate inclusion of more people on the digital platform.

He also suggested that the central bank should develop a digital infrastructure where it will be easily possible to detect real transactions and financial crimes.

Jamaluddin Ahmed FCA, PhD presented a keynote paper on the occasion. He mentioned a study of IMF and Financial Intelligent Unit which has reported that Bangladesh lost around US$ 50 billion in six years, from 2009 to 2015.

It shows that money laundering activities has increased by 62.33 percent by way of  over and under invoicing.

Kamal S. Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash spoke at the seminar as the special guest.

Quadir suggested four key fundamental activities for developing stronger digital transaction systems such as unified legal frame, proper tracking or identifying the nationality of individuals, robust and global up to the mark technology used, and proper governance.

Professors and technology experts joined the seminar in person and virtually from different countries.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DAE guidelines for farmers in hot spell
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure
41 women get smart women entrepreneurship grants
BD seeks Japanese investment in joint economic dialogue
Fertilizer prices for all grades go up by Tk 5 per kg
ECNEC approves 11 projects involving Tk 13655.98cr
China to require ‘security assessment’ for new AI products
ShareTrip brings joy of Eid to poor kids


Latest News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
India rejects China's objections to Amit Shah's Arunachal visit
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
EgyptAir set to start regular flight operations to Dhaka on May 14
Elderly man found dead in Kushiyara River after 36hrs of drowning
Sadarghat launch terminal to see 27 lakh passengers’ pressure during Eid: Nat’l Committee
Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions
One killed, six injured as bus overturns in Savar
Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar
Most Read News
Heat wave to continue, day temperature may rise
Professor Imtiaz relieved of DU’s Center for Genocide Studies
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
Fire in Chawkbazar ceramic warehouse, 6 units working
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
US wants Bangladesh to set strong example of free, fair polls
6 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Historic Sholakia Eidgah mosque Imam dies
School boy killed as truck hit him in Dinajpur
Sand, bricks being dumped in Bangabazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft