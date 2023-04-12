AIBL starts 3-day training on investment management

A Three-day long training course on Investment Management in AIBL for the officers working in the investment departments in various branches started at Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) on Tuesday, says a press release.



Managing Director (Current Charges) of the Bank Shabbir Ahmed inaugurated the course as chief guest while Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training and Research Institute (AIBTRI) Director General Md. Abdul Awal Sarkar presided over the programme. Officers from various branches of the Bank participated in the training course.

