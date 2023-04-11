DSCC lists 4,200 affected businessmen



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has initially listed 4,200 businessmen affected by the Bangabazar fire.



A DSCC press release said it on Monday.



The press release said, "DSCC probe committee listed aggrieved traders list from all the markets and units of the Bangabazar. But it was not possible to submit the final report due to delay in finalizing of one list among them. "



It is said that the investigation committee will submit the report of 4,200 victims on Tuesday.



The list does not include the partially damaged Market Annex Tower. According to DSCC sources, these shopkeepers were not named in the list as they had insurance for their goods.



