Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:19 AM
DW Documentary Interviewee

Nafiz sent to jail in drug case

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Nafiz Mohammad Alam, who gave interview to German media outlet Deutsche Welle (DW)  about   Rapid Action Battalion (RAB),  was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Monday  in a case filed  under the Narcotics Control Act.

The youth Nafiz recently came to lime light for his interview in a Deutsche Welle documentary about RAB.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam passed the order after Mohammad Shamim Hossain, a Sub-Inspector of Vatara Police Station and also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court with a forwarding report. In the forwarding report, the IO said Nafiz is an accused in five other cases. So, he needs to be kept in jail until the investigation is completed.

On behalf of Nafiz, his lawyer Advocate Mahmudul Hasan Jamil prayed to court to grant his bail.

Upon hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail prayer and sent Nafiz to Central Jail in Keraniganj.

At the same time, police filed an application with a Metropolitan Session Judge's Court to show him arrested in another case filed with the same police station under the Pornography Act.

Law enforcers on Sunday night arrested Nafiz from his home in Bashundhara.

Nafiz was an accused in the 2017 murder of 14-year-old Adnan Kabir, and was also arrested by RAB in 2021. He was also interviewed in a Deutsche Welle documentary about RAB broadcast on April 3 this year. Vatara police made the arrest as there was an arrest warrant against Nafiz. During the arrest, police seized foreign liquor and a motorbike that had police stickers attached. A narcotics case was filed following the recovery of foreign liquor. He was shown arrested in this case too. Nafiz was arrested in November 2021 in a drive conducted by Rapid Action Battalion. At that time, RAB informed about the recovery of foreign liquor and drugs from his house. Following his arrest, three cases were filed against him with Vatara Police Station.


