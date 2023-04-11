Selection committee for appointing ACC commissioners



The cabinet division on Monday constituted a five-member selection committee for recommending persons for appointing as Commissioners of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), says a notification signed by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain.



Justice M Inayetur Rahim has been made the chairman of the selection committee with Justice J B M Hasan, Public Service Commission chairman Sohrab Hossain, immediate past Cabinet Secretary Kabir bin Anwar and Chief Accountant and Controller Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury as members.



According to the notification, the post of one Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission will fall vacant soon.



This selection committee has been constituted under Section 7 of the ACC Act 2004.



The notification said that the selection committee will prepare a short list of two persons for each vacant post of commissioner for sending to the President for appointment of ACC commissioner.



Selection Committee quorum will need presence of at least four members.



The Cabinet Division will provide secretarial support to the selection committee, said the notification.



