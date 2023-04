Bangladeshi expat killed in Saudi road crash

CHANDPUR, Apr 10: A Bangladeshi expatriate died in a road accident in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Md Liton Mia, 30 - the only son of Chan Mia Sarker of Rajurkandi village in Gajra Union of Matlab Uttar Upazila.



Al-Amin, brother-in-law of victim Liton Mia said the accident occurred around 6 pm (Bangladesh time) while he was returning to his workplace in Dammam after performing umrah.



"His dead body has been kept in a government hospital in Saudi Arabia," he added.



Shahid Ullah Pradhan, chairman of Gajra union parishad, said that all necessary measures to be taken to bring Liton's body home.



Liton went to Saudi Arabia six years ago in search of a livelihood. UNB