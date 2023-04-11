Eid holidays extended by one day

As the Cabinet on Monday decided to declare a holiday on April 20, Thursday, to facilitate public travel ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, this year's five-day Eid-ul Fitr holidays will begin on April 19, Wednesday.



This year, the Eid holidays are supposed to be from April 21 to 23 (from Friday to Sunday) with the Shab-e-Qadr holiday falling on April 19 and April 20 was supposed to be the last working day before Eid.



The Cabinet meeting held on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, agreed to declare the Thursday as holiday with executive order.



"The decision of declaring April 20 as holiday was taken in the Cabinet meeting. Thinking about the people, the government has taken this decision," Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said on Monday while briefing media after the meeting held at the Cabinet conference room in Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.



The holidays will run till the day after Eid beginning from April 19, the Cabinet Secretary added.



Several organizations including Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samiti proposed to the government to extend the Eid holidays by one day for the ease of the holidaymakers who will be travelling out of Dhaka.



