

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on life support



He is undergoing treatment at the Gonoshasthaya Kendra Nagar Hospital in Bangladesh capital Dhaka.



Gonoshasthaya Kendra in a statement said that he was transferred to life support on Monday at about 10:30am.



Quoting Professor Mamun Mustafi, head of the Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College Nephrology Department, Gonoshasthaya Kendra press adviser Jahangir Alam Mintu said that a medical board was working to ensure his healthcare at the hospital.



The statement requested people to pray for recovery of Zafrullah Chowdhury.

