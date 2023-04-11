Prothom Alo is the enemy of AL, democracy, people: PM

Video
Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday came down heavily on the Prothom Alo saying that the Bengali language daily is the enemy of her ruling Awami League party, democracy and the people of the country.

"The name of the paper is Prothom Alo (first light), but it lives in darkness. Prothom Alo is the enemy of Awami League, democracy and the   people of the country," she told the parliament.  

The premier made the remarks, joining the discussion on a motion placed by her in the House, marking the 50 years (Golden Jubilee) of the Bangladesh National Parliament. This was also her valedictory speech in the 22nd session of the current parliament.

She said the newspaper asked a 7-year old child to tell a lie, handing him Tk 10. They recorded his remark --'We want freedom of rice, fish and meat'--- and published it.

"I am very sorry to say that they never want the stability to remain in this country," she said.

 Hasina said the newspaper was very glad in 2007 when the emergency was declared and two newspapers got engaged wholeheartedly.

In an obvious reference to Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, she said, "A loan shark was with them (the newspapers). He is very a favourite person of the USA."

The PM said the USA never raised the question how this person, who was the managing director of Grameen Bank, a statutory firm, got millions of dollars.

"He (Dr Yunus) runs social business in a place like the USA and makes investments at home and abroad.

 Did they (the USA) ever want to know from where the MD, who used to draw salary from the government, got millions of dollars? They didn't" she said.

"Now we have to hear words (lesson) from them about corruption and the fight against corruption. And about human rights," she said.   

These people (Dr Yunus and others) tried to destroy democracy in this country and played ducks and drakes with the fate of the people.

The PM criticised the USA saying that the country talks against corruption, but they've been advocating for convicted persons in graft charges.

"They want to bring such a government here, scraping democracy, which would have no democratic existence --- (that means) undemocratic trend," she said, adding that "some local (so-called) intellectuals who live on selling their intellects obey them."

She said the USA has been sheltering Bangabandhu's convicted killer Rashed Chowdhury ignoring requests from Bangladesh on many occasions for deporting him.    �UNB


