Cabinet approves Bill stipulating life term for hoarding

The Cabinet at its regular meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday approved the "Production, Storage, Transfer, Transportation, Supply, Distribution and Marketing of Food Products (Prevention of Prejudicial Activity) Bill 2023" stipulating life term as the maximum punishment for hoarding paddy, rice, wheat, flour and corn.



The meeting over in the Cabinet room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain told reporters that the bill was drafted combining two old laws - 'The Food (Special Court) Act, 1956' and 'The Food grains Supply (Prevention of Prejudicial Activity) Ordinance, 1979'.



The bill prescribes life term or 14 years of imprisonment or Tk15 penalty or both as the maximum punishment for hoarding paddy, rice, wheat, flour and corn.



The Cabinet also approved Bangladesh Dairy Development Board Bill 2023 to ensure quality production of milk and milk products.



The Bill stipulates setting up of a 19-member Dairy Board headed by the Fisheries and Livestock Minister as its chairman, said the Cabinet Secretary.



The board's main functions will include, providing suggestions and technical support for rearing of domestic animals using scientific methods, medical services as well as for the production and marketing of quality milk, he said.



