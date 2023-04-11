Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

No scope for Tarique, Zubaida to fight legal battle from outside the country: AG

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Attorney General A M Amin Uddin said on Monday that there is no scope for BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman to fight legal battle by appointing lawyers as both are fugitives.

He made the remarks while addressing reporters at his office in the Supreme Court on Monday.

"There is no precedent in the history of our judicial system to fight a legal battle without appearing in court so far. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic period, Ron Haque Sikder and his brother applied for bail from outside the country. The High Court rejected their plea," he said.

"On the contrary, the court fined them for applying for bail from outside the country. Therefore, Tarique Rahman and Zubaida Rahman do not have the opportunity to fight legally without appearing at the court," he added.

On September 26, 2007, ACC lodged a complaint with Kafrul police against Tarique Rahman, Zubaida and her mother Iqbal Mand Banu on charges of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 4.81 crore and concealing the information.

In the same year, the High Court issued a rule suspending the trial proceedings in the case after hearing a petition filed by Zubaida.

In 2008, a charge sheet was filed against three people.

The HC rejected the rule in 2017 and asked her to surrender before the court within eight weeks.

On March 29, Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukder filed a petition on behalf of Tarique Rahman and Zubaida Rahman. The lawyer argued in favour of attending the hearing on behalf of them. Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special judge Md Asaduzzaman set April 13 for hearing in this regard.    UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No scope for Tarique, Zubaida to fight legal battle from outside the country: AG
Pay wage, bonus  to workers before Eid: Raushan
Bengal Tiger Conservation Transboundary collaboration with India needed: Minister
Sagar-Runi murder case: Submission of probe report deferred for 97th time
EU lauds BD govt's progress
1 in 6 affected by infertility around world: WHO
ACC arrests deputy tax commissioner in Rajshahi
BD committed to ensure rights of autistic citizens: FS


Latest News
Elderly woman killed in Barishal road accident
BNP's aversion to polls is tantamount to disinclination to democracy: Hasan
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
4 killed in shooting at downtown Kentucky building, say police
NSU and Coca-Cola 'BIG' hold seminar on global career opportunities
Road accidents kill 415 in March in country: BRTA
One held with Eascof syrup in Kurigram
24 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
No scope of appointing lawyers for defending fugitives Tarique, Zubaida: AG
Man dies falling off van in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Eid holidays extended by one day
Nafiz Alam, who appeared in DW documentary, arrested
BNP’s sit-in: 22 sued under Explosives Act in Khulna
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Passenger crisis at Daulatdia-Paturia launch ghat
COP27 and climate crisis:  Bangladesh scenario
No threats centring Pahela Baishakh, Eid, says IGP
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,983 per bhori
Ctg court accepts charges against ex-minister's son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft