Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:18 AM
Pay wage, bonus  to workers before Eid: Raushan

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent


Leader of the Opposition in the parliament and chief patron of Jatiya Party Raushan Ershad has urged the government to pay wage and Eid bonus to the workers of all sectors before Eid.

She said attention should be paid to the working people that they could share the joy of Eid with their families.

She made the call while addressing a meeting of the joint conveners of the party at the political office in Gulshan on Monday.

She said that measures should be taken to keep the prices of daily commodities under control keeping in view the Eid and keeping in mind the people who are fasting during the ongoing holy Ramadan. Apart from this, it must be ensured the Eid journey safe and smooth.

She urged the law enforces to take strict action to ensure that no suffering or accident dampens the joy of Eid.


