Bengal Tiger Conservation Transboundary collaboration with India needed: Minister

Bangladesh wants transboundary collaboration with India for the conservation of Bengal Tiger as it has a shared tiger and leopard habitat with India.



Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin sought this collaboration from the neighbouring country on Sunday while addressing at the occasion of the International Conference on Tiger Conservation, organised as part of 50 years of Project Tiger at Mysuru University in Mysuru, Karnataka, India.



"Bangladesh has a shared tiger and leopard habitat with India, so triggering the transboundary collaboration with India is an important tool for the conservation of tiger and leopard in Bangladesh," he said.



It has been said that the Sundarban has about 4,000 square km of land out of 6,000 square km of the total area, and then there can never be more than 400 tigers in Bangladesh's part of the Sundarban.



The tiger number of Sundarban has never reached that extreme number of 400, according to the Ministry.



The Ministry said that every year, a few tigers die or are poisoned or poached while the ones that enter human habitations usually succumb to human mob attacks.



A tiger is generally known to leave core territory when it is too weak, either cannot hunt animals for food or its teeth have worn out and so it cannot catch prey or digest food properly.



"Considering the conservation importance of seven big cat species on earth and two critically endangered big cat species in Bangladesh, we in principle support the creation of the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) with a membership of the range of countries harbouring these species," the minister said.



He told the conference that Bangladesh government is working with the determination to double the number of tigers by achieving zero poaching targets with the active participation of the local community and the wild tiger numbers are starting to tick upward, according to the ministry.



However, Bangladesh did not conduct any census in the Sundarban after 2015 and 2018 on tiger population.



According to Tiger Census 2015 and 2018, tiger population declined to only 106 and 114, respectively, in Bangladesh part of Sundarban.



Surveys are conducted every four years, using camera traps and computer programmes to individually identify each creature.



On the other hand India is now home to 75 per cent of the global tiger population and also the "largest tiger range country in the world", In 1900, more than 100,000 tigers were estimated to roam the planet. But that fell to a record low of 3,200 in 2010.



That year, India and 12 other countries with tiger populations signed an agreement to double their big cat numbers by 2022.



India is believed to have had a tiger population of around 40,000 at the time of independence from Britain in 1947.



India's wild tiger population -- by far the largest in the world -- has risen above 3,000, according to a census released at the conference Sunday, boosting efforts to conserve the endangered species.



The largest of all cats, tigers once roamed throughout central, eastern and southern Asia.



But in the past 100 years the tiger has lost more than 93 per cent of its historic range and now only survives in scattered populations in 13 countries, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).



The Indian census found 3,167 tigers in the wild across the country, up from 2,967 reported in the last such count.



The Bangladesh government is implementing the National Tiger Recovery Programme (2022 to 2034) and the second-generation Bangladesh Tiger Action Plan (2018-2027).



It includes tiger survey, genetic study, SMART patrolling and monitoring by drone inside the Sundarban, capacity building programmes for frontline staff of the Forest Department as well as local community to ensure protection & conservation of the Sundarban and Bengal tiger.



The minister said, a protocol was signed between Bangladesh and India for strengthening collaboration for the conservation of Royal Bengal Tiger of the Sundarbans in 2011.



Shahab Uddin said to mitigate tiger human conflicts, "our government has engaged the local community in tiger conservation activities by forming a Village Tiger Response Team, Co-management Committee and Community Petrol Group," the Ministry release said.



