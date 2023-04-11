Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

US urges other donors to help Rohingyas with addl funding

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Announcing an additional $23.8 million, the United States (US) has urged other donors to join them in providing additional assistance to meet the needs of the Rohingyas living in Bangladesh.

"The United States remains committed to delivering assistance to refugees and impacted communities in Bangladesh, but much more is needed," said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Monday.

The US also urged the government of Bangladesh to allow the Rohingya population to engage in more sustainable livelihood-building activities, enabling them to reduce their dependence on humanitarian aid.

The US is providing an additional $23.8 million in humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh to deliver urgent food and nutrition assistance to Rohingya refugees.

With this new funding, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will work with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide critically needed food and nutrition, including electronic vouchers to purchase staple and fresh foods, feeding 925,000 refugees, with a focus on children and pregnant and lactating women in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

The assistance comes at a critical time amidst a funding shortfall of nearly $100 million, which has led to a reduction of food rations in the Rohingya camps, said the US Embassy in Dhaka.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five dead in shooting at Kentucky bank
US urges other donors to help Rohingyas with addl funding
Demand for April 10 as the Republic Day
BNP to avoid govt's trap set up for five city polls: Fakhrul
DU suspends extortion mastermind Shamim
Matarbari power plant to go for generation in January 24
Many BNP leaders secretly getting ready for polls: Quader
Jasmine was murdered: Fakhrul


Latest News
Elderly woman killed in Barishal road accident
BNP's aversion to polls is tantamount to disinclination to democracy: Hasan
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
4 killed in shooting at downtown Kentucky building, say police
NSU and Coca-Cola 'BIG' hold seminar on global career opportunities
Road accidents kill 415 in March in country: BRTA
One held with Eascof syrup in Kurigram
24 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
No scope of appointing lawyers for defending fugitives Tarique, Zubaida: AG
Man dies falling off van in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Eid holidays extended by one day
Nafiz Alam, who appeared in DW documentary, arrested
BNP’s sit-in: 22 sued under Explosives Act in Khulna
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Passenger crisis at Daulatdia-Paturia launch ghat
COP27 and climate crisis:  Bangladesh scenario
No threats centring Pahela Baishakh, Eid, says IGP
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,983 per bhori
Ctg court accepts charges against ex-minister's son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft