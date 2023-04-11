US urges other donors to help Rohingyas with addl funding

Announcing an additional $23.8 million, the United States (US) has urged other donors to join them in providing additional assistance to meet the needs of the Rohingyas living in Bangladesh.



"The United States remains committed to delivering assistance to refugees and impacted communities in Bangladesh, but much more is needed," said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Monday.



The US also urged the government of Bangladesh to allow the Rohingya population to engage in more sustainable livelihood-building activities, enabling them to reduce their dependence on humanitarian aid.



The US is providing an additional $23.8 million in humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh to deliver urgent food and nutrition assistance to Rohingya refugees.



With this new funding, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will work with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide critically needed food and nutrition, including electronic vouchers to purchase staple and fresh foods, feeding 925,000 refugees, with a focus on children and pregnant and lactating women in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.



The assistance comes at a critical time amidst a funding shortfall of nearly $100 million, which has led to a reduction of food rations in the Rohingya camps, said the US Embassy in Dhaka. UNB



