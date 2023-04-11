Demand for April 10 as the Republic Day





Remembering the proclamation of independence and the official birth of sovereign Bangladesh on 10th April in 1971, some prominent personnel of Bangladesh and India and also valiant freedom fighters of the country on Monday demanded the recognition of 10th April as 'Republic Day' at a conference in the capital.



The conference titled "The Proclamation of Independence: 10th April 1971 and Birth of a Sovereign Republic" was arranged by Bangladesh Institute of Law and International Affairs (BILIA) at the Foreign Service Academy Auditorium of Baily Road. Prime Minister's Adviser for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Bir Bikram, was present as the chief guest while author of the Proclamation of Independence of Bangladesh Barrister M Amir-Ul Islam presented the keynote paper at the conference.



Alternate President of BILIA Ambassador Muhammad Zamir chaired the programme.



The conference started with the National Anthem and Honorary Secretary of BILIA Barrister Tania Amir gave the welcome speech.



In his chief guest speech, Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said, "Bangladesh got its de facto independence through the historic speech of Bangabandhu on March 7 in 1971. Since, the whole country was being run following his directives."



"The non-cooperation movement of Bangladesh was an example for the whole world. Ignoring or trying to suppress peaceful movements leads to violent wars. Since the events of history are interrelated, a consistent analysis across subjects and times is absolutely necessary," he added.



Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi emphasized on protecting history from distortion.



He thanked the organizer and said, "Many unknown information and history has come out through the article written and presented by Barrister Amir-Ul Islam and it will enriched our knowledge."



In the keynote speech, Barrister Amir-Ul Islam said, "I portrayed the background of real phenomenon in the proclamation of independence and the right to self-determination of Bangali nation was censured by this."



He said, "The government which was formed on the basis of the proclamation of independence has three principles or ideal values -Equity, Human Dignity and Social Justice."



Barrister Amir-Ul Islam said, "Bangladesh was emerged as an independent and a sovereign country on the April 10 and we should recognize and observe the day as 'Republic Day'. As a result, new generation can know about the real history and can build 'Sonar Bangla' through the implementation of the ideology of Liberation War following the three core values."



Eminent Historian Prof Dr Syed Anwar Husain, former High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Ambassador Veena Sikri, Indian Army officer Brig (Retired) RP Singh, SP Mahbub Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram, Barrister Bimal Kumar Chatterjee from India, valiant freedom fighters Prof Dr Abul Barkat and Nasir Uddin Yousuff Bachchu were also present as designated discussants.

