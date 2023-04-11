BNP to avoid govt's trap set up for five city polls: Fakhrul

Describing the Election Commission's plan to hold elections to five city corporations by June this year as a trap of the government, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said their party will not be lured into the plot.



"This time people and BNP won't step into any trap of the governmentwe'll overturn their trap," he said while talking to reporters at a hospital in the city's Rampura area.



The BNP leader also said their party has been on a movement with a clear stance that no parliamentary elections can be held under the current government and no election will be held without a caretaker government."



Fakhrul also said BNP has not been participating in local body elections under the Awami League government for a long time. He, however, parried journalists' question about what action their party will take if its leaders take part in the city polls as independent candidates.



The Election Commission at a recent meeting decided to hold elections to five city corporations -- Barishal, Gazipur, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet -- between May 23 and June 29.



Fakhrul went to Delta Care Hospital to visit Natore Sadar Upazila BNP general secretary Abul Hossain who was critically injured in Natore's Alaipur area by the ruling party activists while observing the party's sit-in programme on Saturday last.



He said the Awami League government has become completely isolated from the country's people. "If a fair election is held now under a neutral government, then you will see that Awami League won't get even thirty seats. This is the reality." UNB



