Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP to avoid govt's trap set up for five city polls: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Describing the Election Commission's plan to hold elections to five city corporations by June this year as a trap of the government, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said their party will not be lured into the plot.

"This time people and BNP won't step into any trap of the governmentwe'll overturn their trap," he said while talking to reporters at a hospital in the city's Rampura area.

The BNP leader also said their party has been on a movement with a clear stance that no parliamentary elections can be held under the current government and no election will be held without a caretaker government."

Fakhrul also said BNP has not been participating in local body elections under the Awami League government for a long time. He, however, parried journalists' question about what action their party will take if its leaders take part in the city polls as independent candidates.

The Election Commission at a recent meeting decided to hold elections to five city corporations -- Barishal, Gazipur, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet -- between May 23 and June 29.

Fakhrul went to Delta Care Hospital to visit Natore Sadar Upazila BNP general secretary Abul Hossain who was critically injured in Natore's Alaipur area by the ruling party activists while observing the party's sit-in programme on Saturday last.

He said the Awami League government has become completely isolated from the country's people. "If a fair election is held now under a neutral government, then you will see that Awami League won't get even thirty seats. This is the reality."    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five dead in shooting at Kentucky bank
US urges other donors to help Rohingyas with addl funding
Demand for April 10 as the Republic Day
BNP to avoid govt's trap set up for five city polls: Fakhrul
DU suspends extortion mastermind Shamim
Matarbari power plant to go for generation in January 24
Many BNP leaders secretly getting ready for polls: Quader
Jasmine was murdered: Fakhrul


Latest News
Elderly woman killed in Barishal road accident
BNP's aversion to polls is tantamount to disinclination to democracy: Hasan
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
4 killed in shooting at downtown Kentucky building, say police
NSU and Coca-Cola 'BIG' hold seminar on global career opportunities
Road accidents kill 415 in March in country: BRTA
One held with Eascof syrup in Kurigram
24 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
No scope of appointing lawyers for defending fugitives Tarique, Zubaida: AG
Man dies falling off van in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Eid holidays extended by one day
Nafiz Alam, who appeared in DW documentary, arrested
BNP’s sit-in: 22 sued under Explosives Act in Khulna
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Passenger crisis at Daulatdia-Paturia launch ghat
COP27 and climate crisis:  Bangladesh scenario
No threats centring Pahela Baishakh, Eid, says IGP
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,983 per bhori
Ctg court accepts charges against ex-minister's son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft