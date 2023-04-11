DU suspends extortion mastermind Shamim

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have suspended Md Shamim Hossain, a token man at the university's Proctor Office, for his active involvement in regular extortion from makeshift shops on the campus.



The decision of suspending the extortion mastermind was made in the Disciplinary Board meeting, held on Monday with Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.



Besides, the other alleged members of the Proctorial Mobile Team have been issued show cause notices, said an Assistant Proctor of the university.



Shamim was also issued a seven-day show cause notice as to why he should not be expelled permanently from the service.



A report published on February 26 in the Daily Observer showed that a section of Proctorial Mobile Team members extort over Tk 50 lakhs every year from over 300 makeshift shops, illegally erected at different points on the campus.



Following the report, the university authorities formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the extortion cases on March 1.



The committee submitted the probe report on March 30.



Starting his job as a personal assistant of former Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani 14 years back, Shamim was recruited as a token man at the Proctor Office during Prof Rabbani's term. Prof Rabbani recruited Shamim even though he did not pass the JSC examination and lied about his academic qualifications.



Although Prof Rabbani came to know the matter of extortion cases a few years back and relieved Shamim's three associates and also members of Proctorial Mobile Team from duties in phases, he did not take any action against Shamim, who mainly collects the money from the stalls through agents.

Talking to The Daily Observer in February, Shamim said that Prof Rabbani gave him the job as he (Rabbani) "loved him profoundly."



Proctor office sources said that Shamim might have provided a large portion of extorted money to Prof Rabbani every month.



