Matarbari power plant to go for generation in January 24

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 10: Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Plant having 1200 MW electricity generation capacity will go for generation in January next year, Engineer Abul Kalam Azad Project Director told the Daily Observer on Monday.



"One unit having 600 MW power generation capacity will go for operation in January while the second unit will go for operation in July next year," Project Director said.



Matarbari power plant constructed a jetty for unloading coal and silos to store coal for 60 days. The plant will need 13,104 tonnes of coal per day for generating electricity.



Mother vessel with 80,000 tonnes of coal will be able to anchor at the jetty, while only 1-2 days will be needed for unloading the coal from the vessel.



A 14.3km long (300m wide) channel was prepared to ease movement of mother vessel at the jetty, while measures were taken to ensure navigability of the channel through sedimentation mitigation dyke.



A study showed that there was a potential of 8 million tonnes of sediment deposition per year. Authorities constructed two separate ponds for ash management properly.



The power plant is being built adjacent to the sea, which will not be affected by cyclone or tide, as a 140-meter above sea level embankment was constructed and the power plant is located inside the dam keeping in mind the highest tide in Bangladesh at a height of 10 meters. The 1991 cyclone caused a 7-meter high tide.



The Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant Project involves building a coal-fired power plant with the capacity of generating 1,200 MW of power and affiliated facilities over a period of seven years with the funding provided by JICA.



Earlier, a loan agreement was signed between the government and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on June 16, 2014. Under the deal, JICA will give Tk 43,921 crore as project support, while the remaining Tk 7,933 will be provided from the Bangladesh government and CPGCBL.



Japan's Sumitomo, Toshiba, and IHI are collaborating as a consortium to implement the project, with POSCO E&C subcontracted to construct the major part of the plant.



As part of its commitment to supporting the region's economy, POSCO E&C has employed some 4,000 local workers daily on average.



Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the construction of the coal-powered plant began in March 2020 and proceeded without delay.



Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh (CPGCBL), a state-owned enterprise of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, is developing the project at a cost of Tk 51,854.88 crore.



Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) in a meeting held on November 23 in 2021 cleared the first revision of Matarbari 2X600 MW Ultra Supercritical Coal Fired Power Project, raising its cost by Tk 15,870 crore and extending the deadline up to December 2026 from June 2023.



The cost of the Matarbari project now stands at Tk 51,854.88 crore against the original amount of Tk 35,984.46. At least 98 per cent of the additional cost of Tk 15,870.42 crore would be utilised for ensuring deep seaport facilities.



