

Many BNP leaders secretly getting ready for polls: Quader



"Many BNP leaders and workers are communicating about the elections. Among you (BNP leaders), there are many leaders like Ukil Abdus Sattar. Many leaders are looking for a way to participate in the elections and are communicating secretly. Wait and see," he said.



Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while speaking at peace rally, organised by Dhaka South City AL, in front of the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue here.



Blaming that the BNP participates in elections wearing a veil, he said the BNP is unwilling to join polls sensing its defeat.



Many BNP leaders are participating in elections as independent candidates, he added.



Confirming that all the local government elections, including city polls, will be held in time, Quader said there will be no result by hatching conspiracy as the elections will be held in time in line with the country's Constitution.



"No matter who joins polls or not, the elections will not be halted for anyone, he said. BSS



