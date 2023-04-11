One held with 325 bottles phensidyl in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Apr 10: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged drug peddler with 325 bottles of contraband Indian phensidyl from Shibganj upazila of the district early on Monday.



The arrested was identified as Md Kayem, 42, of Nayalabhanga Goalpara under Shibganj upazila. RAB said, an operation team of the RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp, on secret information, conducted a raid in Kamlakantapur Madinapara village under Nayalabhanga union of Shibganj upazila around 12:30am and arrested Kayem with the contraband drugs. BSS