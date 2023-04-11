Video
Four arrested over attacking traffic police at Pragati Sarani

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Police arrested four people on charge of attacking traffic police and vandalizing the police box at Dhaka's Pragati Sarani on Sunday night.

The arrestees were identified as Md Halim (driver), Hasan Mahadi Ami (helper), Md Ujjal Miah and Parvez Miah.

Contacted, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhatara Police Station Asaduzzaman said that an on-duty traffic sergeant signaled a covered van to stop on Pragati Sarani, under Bhatara Police Station, at 9:10pm on Sunday.

When the vehicle stopped, the traffic sergeant asked the driver Halim to show the documents, but he refused.

The driver kept talking to someone on the mobile phone and then asked the traffic sergeant to talk to the person on the phone. The traffic sergeant refused to speak without documents, and an argument ensued.

At one stage, the driver and his helper along with several others attacked the traffic police on duty and vandalized the traffic police box.

Being informed, police from the Bhatara police station went to the spot and arrested the four people, the OC said. Several policemen were injured in the incident. Seriously injured policemen were admitted to Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital for advanced treatment.

A case has been registered at Bhatara police station over this incident.     UNB


