BGB seizes $20,000 from Chuadanga border

CHUADANGA, Apr 10: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members seized $20,000 from Fulbari border in Damurhuda upazila of Chuadanga district on Monday while being smuggled to India.



However, the BGB couldn't detain the suspected smuggler who was carrying the foreign currency.



The information was revealed at a press release signed by Director of Chuadanga-6 BGB Lt. Col. Syed Mohammad Zahidur Rahman According to the BGB, upon secret information, they conducted a drive along Fulbari border and found a person trying to cross the border with a bag through pillar No 86.



The person left the bag and fled when BGB members chased him.



Lieutenant Colonel Syed Mohammad Zahidur Rahman, commander of Chuadanga-6 BGB, said that the seized US dollars are about 21 lakh 20 thousand in Bangladeshi taka.



A case has been filed with Darshana Police Station by BGB in this incident, said the officer adding that the dollars will be deposited at the Chuadanga Treasury Office. UNB



