Covid: 0 death, 8 new cases

Bangladesh on Monday recorded zero Covid-19 death while it reported eight coronavirus positive cases.



"Bangladesh reported 0.58 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 1,371 samples were tested during the last 24 hours," a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here.



During the period, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is eight while zero Covid-19 death was reported here.



The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,446 people and infected 20,38,086, so far. BSS

