Man killed in sleep by brother in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Apr 10: A man was killed, allegedly by his younger brother, in Singaire upazila of Manikganj on Sunday.



The deceased Abu Raihan, 27, was son of Shahjahan Fakir and a resident of Vakum Fakirpara village of Joymontop union.



According to family members, Roman, 24, the younger brother, slit Raihan's throat while he was asleep around 12 am.



Family members rescued and rushed Raihan to upazila health complex where the duty doctor declared him dead.



Roman might have killed his brother over family dispute and fled immediately, said Syed Mizanur Islam, officer-in-charge of Singair police station.



The body was sent to the morgue of Manikganj General Hospital for an autopsy, said the OC. UNB



