Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Graffiti art on Moghbzar flyover pillars to discourage putting up posters

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Dhaka's Moghbazar flyover pillars now boast attractive graffiti art to discourage a menace familiar to all - rampant placement of posters on infrastructures and public spaces in the city.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said the government wants to create awareness among people to stop putting up posters on the flyover pillars. He said this while inaugurating the graffiti art on pillars of Moghbazar flyover earlier on Monday.

"Looking at the pillars of the flyovers in the city, we see posters everywhere. I want to urge everyone to stop this. Otherwise, we will take legal action. There will be jail terms, there will be fines," said the DNCC mayor.

"We have taken this initiative to beautify the flyover pillars, turned ugly with posters and banners. We are decorating the pillars beautifully through painting. We want to ensure a beautiful city for the future generations. Socially aware messages will be disseminated through the painting on the pillars," he added.

"The honorable prime minister has instructed to involve those who used to paint rickshaws. We started with the Moghbazar flyover. Graffiti will also be done on the remaining flyovers and metro rail pillars in phases," Atiqul said.

He also announced plans to install CCTV cameras to protect the beauty of the flyover pillars.

It is to be noted that the pillars under the flyover from Moghbazar to Satrasta in the capital have been painted white by removing banners and posters. Although the work has just started, this improvement is drawing the attention of pedestrians and commuters. Many are capturing the change by taking photos with their mobile phones.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One held with 325 bottles phensidyl in C’nawabganj
Four arrested over attacking traffic police at Pragati Sarani
BGB seizes $20,000 from Chuadanga border
Covid: 0 death, 8 new cases
BNP’s aversion to polls is tantamount to disinclination to democracy: Hasan
Man killed in sleep by brother in Manikganj
Graffiti art on Moghbzar flyover pillars to discourage putting up posters
Fishing in Kaptai Lake banned for 3 months


Latest News
Elderly woman killed in Barishal road accident
BNP's aversion to polls is tantamount to disinclination to democracy: Hasan
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
4 killed in shooting at downtown Kentucky building, say police
NSU and Coca-Cola 'BIG' hold seminar on global career opportunities
Road accidents kill 415 in March in country: BRTA
One held with Eascof syrup in Kurigram
24 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
No scope of appointing lawyers for defending fugitives Tarique, Zubaida: AG
Man dies falling off van in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Eid holidays extended by one day
Nafiz Alam, who appeared in DW documentary, arrested
BNP’s sit-in: 22 sued under Explosives Act in Khulna
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Passenger crisis at Daulatdia-Paturia launch ghat
COP27 and climate crisis:  Bangladesh scenario
No threats centring Pahela Baishakh, Eid, says IGP
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,983 per bhori
Ctg court accepts charges against ex-minister's son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft