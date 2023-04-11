Graffiti art on Moghbzar flyover pillars to discourage putting up posters

Dhaka's Moghbazar flyover pillars now boast attractive graffiti art to discourage a menace familiar to all - rampant placement of posters on infrastructures and public spaces in the city.



Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said the government wants to create awareness among people to stop putting up posters on the flyover pillars. He said this while inaugurating the graffiti art on pillars of Moghbazar flyover earlier on Monday.



"Looking at the pillars of the flyovers in the city, we see posters everywhere. I want to urge everyone to stop this. Otherwise, we will take legal action. There will be jail terms, there will be fines," said the DNCC mayor.



"We have taken this initiative to beautify the flyover pillars, turned ugly with posters and banners. We are decorating the pillars beautifully through painting. We want to ensure a beautiful city for the future generations. Socially aware messages will be disseminated through the painting on the pillars," he added.



"The honorable prime minister has instructed to involve those who used to paint rickshaws. We started with the Moghbazar flyover. Graffiti will also be done on the remaining flyovers and metro rail pillars in phases," Atiqul said.



He also announced plans to install CCTV cameras to protect the beauty of the flyover pillars.



It is to be noted that the pillars under the flyover from Moghbazar to Satrasta in the capital have been painted white by removing banners and posters. Although the work has just started, this improvement is drawing the attention of pedestrians and commuters. Many are capturing the change by taking photos with their mobile phones. UNB



